A new update is available!

Hey,
version 1.1.1 is available. I wish you a lot of fun.
Added:
o Missing German translation added
o Toolbar can be hidden with F1
o Intro can now be skipped with ESC
Changes:
o Tin vein better positioned in goblin cave
o Food and water consumption has been reduced
o Player icon on the map now shows the camera's line of sight instead of the player's.
o Golem chase distance reduced
o Aggro time of winter world enemies reduced
In progress:
o Russian interface and subtitles
In planning:
o Expansion of the combat system
Fixed:
o Fixed incorrect teleport spell from boss
o Minor repairs
If you find a bug I would be happy if you visit my Discord server and tell me about it. 😊
Kind regards
Mike
Homepage: www.rainon30.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Rainon30
Youtube: https://tinyurl.com/rainon30
Discord: https://tinyurl.com/rainon30-Discord
