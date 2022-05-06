A new update is available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8689651 · Last edited 6 May 2022 – 08:19:45 UTC by Wendy

Hey,

version 1.1.1 is available. I wish you a lot of fun.

Added:

o Missing German translation added

o Toolbar can be hidden with F1

o Intro can now be skipped with ESC

Changes:

o Tin vein better positioned in goblin cave

o Food and water consumption has been reduced

o Player icon on the map now shows the camera's line of sight instead of the player's.

o Golem chase distance reduced

o Aggro time of winter world enemies reduced

In progress:

o Russian interface and subtitles

In planning:

o Expansion of the combat system

Fixed:

o Fixed incorrect teleport spell from boss

o Minor repairs

If you find a bug I would be happy if you visit my Discord server and tell me about it. 😊

Kind regards

Mike

Homepage: www.rainon30.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Rainon30

Youtube: https://tinyurl.com/rainon30

Discord: https://tinyurl.com/rainon30-Discord