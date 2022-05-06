 Skip to content

Pawnbarian update for 6 May 2022

1.2.4 - Language cornucopia

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yo! You know the drill by now.

Danish by Thomas Brøcker. Tak!

Hungarian by Roland Kalászi and Richard Nagy. Kösz!

Korean by Kim Pilra. Gamsahaeyo!

Russian by kivy0. Spasibo!

The community translation effort is ongoing. Do you want to help translate into another language, or suggest some changes? Check out this thread.

new: Danish localization
new: Hungarian localization
new: Korean localization
new: Russian localization
change: changed localization font location (see thread)
change: CJK font is now pre-baked, which means a 50MB smaller game size (but: see thread)
change: Spark Imp now has a persistent sparking particle to remind you that it does scary stuff
change: updated minor stuff in some languages
change/fix: game now runs in background again
change/fix: Goblin Tinkerer now shoots a lighting bolt... again? I feel like I've changed this before

Android version is this 🤏 close!

Cheers,
Jan

