Early Access 1.5: Available Now!



Hello everyone! Sorry about the delays, but Firewerx 1.5 Early Access is now available! This is a pretty significant update at least in my eyes as it introduces Gamepad Compatibility to the game, as well as some major and minor changes to the overall gameplay mechanics.

Changes

The Inventory System has been removed from the game, you must now carry a firework with you to the Training Grounds should you wish to launch one.

Levelling up has been significantly nerfed so you don't take several orders to reach the first one!

Codes have been temporarily disabled as there are no usable codes at the moment.

Visual Changes

Upgraded to Unity's Universal Render Pipeline

Redesigned a majority of the HUD and UI Elements to make them easier to navigate (especially on gamepad)

New Features

Added 2 new Firework Shell Skins of Special Rarity. These are available in drop tables like normal skins.

new Firework Shell Skins of Special Rarity. These are available in drop tables like normal skins. Added a new skin preview to the main menu, which replaces the old inventory UI.

Gamepad Compatibility! Currently this has only been confirmed working for Xbox One controllers. If your controller doesn't work, please leave a report in the Discord.

As always if you guys have any suggestions or notable bugs, please leave feedback either on the Steam Forums or through our Discord.

Thank you everyone!