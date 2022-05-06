Update v1.01 - Balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 8689582 · Last edited 6 May 2022 – 08:32:19 UTC by Wendy

Mainly balance adjustments to make gun handling easier and stamina less punishing.

Adjustments have also been made to the Randomizer mode which will cause Randomizer games in progress to have different enemies and items when loaded.

Change Log:

-Stamina is now replenished when transitioning between areas.

-Reduced delay for stamina regeneration from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds.

-Reduced Pistol accuracy spread by 25%.

-Reduced Magnum accuracy spread by 20%.

-Reduced Submachine Gun accuracy spread by 25%.

-Increased Knife damage from 4 to 6.

-Slightly reduced accuracy of Pistol and Shotgun Cultist.

-Executioner boss in Dungeon Escape mode now rewards 100 credits when killed.

-Demon Lord boss in Dungeon Escape mode now rewards 200 credits when killed.

-Increased spawn chance of Shotgun Ammo in Randomizer mode.

-Increased spawn chance of Health Drink in Randomizer mode.

-Increased spawn chance of Dynamite in Randomizer mode.

-Reduced spawn chance of Cultist in Randomizer mode.

-Disabled Shotgun Cultist from spawning in Randomizer mode (they were making it overly difficult).

-Fixed issue when pressing the inventory key after death causing the inventory screen to be open after loading a game.