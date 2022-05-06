V61 stable now released and what's next.

Greetings,

Gratitude to those who have tested and been patient about V61. It's now stable enough and moved to the default branch. The demo has also been updated to V59.

As always, the new version is not save-compatible, so if you want to continue building a V60 city, you need to check this version out manually in the steam client.

To my great surprise, there weren't many tasks left on Trello, which means 1.0 will be done in a foreseeable future, which is fun. That doesn't mean I'll quit the game, it's just a milestone.

Next up is mainly health.

People will have a "healthy" stat that will be increased by comfortable jobs, food rations and visits to a doctor. Hygiene will be important to keep off epidemics. I'm thinking immigration could also increase the chance for that. We will have wards, or hospitals that will need supplies of medicines (made from opiates I'm thinking). A curfew decree that will cause everyone to stay indoors to prevent spread. Obviously your economy will suffer from this. I also want to make some kind of martial law mechanics where soldiers will patrol the streets, we will see about that.

An elderly care building for retired people, where they can hang around playing cards as the elderly often do.

I also plan to make private housing. Each dude will have one of different quality. They will also fetch stuff such as furniture and cloth to improve their dwelling, if you allow it. You'll be able to specify what species get to live where. I'm aiming to make some funny interaction between neighbours as flavour, but also potential problems.

Some races will be converted into a sort of "creature" instead. They will not immigrate, but they will have camps on the world map that you can persuade to join you if certain conditions are met. Cantors will be one of those. There will also be a new ant species.

I've had this idea about changing up the tech tree, and just display all bonuses that you can allocate tech points into, indefinitely, but at an increasing cost. This will really simplify the whole tech aspect of the game, while offering more freedom at the same time. I'd like to hear if anyone has objections to that.

A new notification system that will bake messages and notifications into one, with some clever mechanics and customization options, so that you can decide exactly what you want to be notified about.

I have an idea of a new sprite system as well, that will benefit modding, and allow for more variation and detail. Basically I want to put all sprites in a folder and have all assets map to the sprite they're using. that way a lot of sprites can be reused, and you can mod in new rooms without having to draw stuff.

Tons of suggestions and QoL's and polish are going into this one as well.

As always, much of what's to come are suggestions from you fine folk, so thank you for that.

It shouldn't take long, but I always think that, so we'll see.