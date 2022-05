Share · View all patches · Build 8689162 · Last edited 6 May 2022 – 07:09:18 UTC by Wendy

All characters now get a starting ability which is influenced partly by your character background.

The player now always has an active quest as part of an infinite "quest chain". When the game begins, you'll get your first quest; after you complete each quest the AI will give you a new quest that's partly influenced by the previous quest.

Fixed a few bugs related to accuracy of detection and generation