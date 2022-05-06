Patch 0.7.0.5 - And two more minor things!

- This patch fixes a strange bug where loading a quicksave caused graves and other stone stuff to drop some resources.
- It also makes sure that when you decipher an ancient altar, the skeleton laying there becomes known, so you see his/her name, culture and background, which makes sense because thats what you just deciphered. (Also, I think stuff like this is pretty cool so I wanted to make sure it works the way it was intended.)
Alright, so this patch is probably the last in this series of minor fixes. Releasing a big patch has this two-steps-forward-one-step-back rythm, so it usually needs some adjusting like this. Thank you for your patience! <3
If all goes as planned it will probably be about a month before the next patch, which will be big. It will include a new biome, Savanna, the ability for the player to become necromancers themselves, new items and more!
Stay tuned!
Best wishes and lots of love!
//Mattias
