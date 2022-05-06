Patch 0.7.0.5 - And two more minor things!

This patch fixes a strange bug where loading a quicksave caused graves and other stone stuff to drop some resources.

It also makes sure that when you decipher an ancient altar, the skeleton laying there becomes known, so you see his/her name, culture and background, which makes sense because thats what you just deciphered. (Also, I think stuff like this is pretty cool so I wanted to make sure it works the way it was intended.)

Alright, so this patch is probably the last in this series of minor fixes. Releasing a big patch has this two-steps-forward-one-step-back rythm, so it usually needs some adjusting like this. Thank you for your patience! <3

If all goes as planned it will probably be about a month before the next patch, which will be big. It will include a new biome, Savanna, the ability for the player to become necromancers themselves, new items and more!

Stay tuned!

Best wishes and lots of love!

//Mattias