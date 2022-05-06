Full-release is comming soon!

Share · View all patches · Build 8689115 · Last edited 6 May 2022 – 07:09:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi, VR players ːsteamhappyː We got ready to full-release soon. I upload the candidate version 1.0a to the beta branch. I appreciate to any feedback.

How to change to the beta branch[h1]

Right click "OVR Locomotion Effect" from steam client -> Property

Select "beta-future release" from BETAS menu, then restart steam client to download v1.0a.

[h1]New features

New UIs

The dashboard UIs are completely improved to fit the SteamVR dashboard. Try the new setting screens.

Point effect

You can display dot/circle/cross in front of you like a shooting game. It can be shown always or during thumbsticks.

Wind effect

You can display a wind effect to the move direction you like. 2 directions (front-back / side) to 8 directions are supported.

More improvements and bug fixes

I'll write a detailed patch note at the full release.

v1.0a is only available beta branch of production version only not demo. If you have already purchased try it out.