OVR Locomotion Effect update for 6 May 2022

Full-release is comming soon!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi, VR players ːsteamhappyː We got ready to full-release soon. I upload the candidate version 1.0a to the beta branch. I appreciate to any feedback.

How to change to the beta branch[h1]

  • Right click "OVR Locomotion Effect" from steam client -> Property
  • Select "beta-future release" from BETAS menu, then restart steam client to download v1.0a.

[h1]New features

New UIs

The dashboard UIs are completely improved to fit the SteamVR dashboard. Try the new setting screens.

Point effect

You can display dot/circle/cross in front of you like a shooting game. It can be shown always or during thumbsticks.

Wind effect

You can display a wind effect to the move direction you like. 2 directions (front-back / side) to 8 directions are supported.

More improvements and bug fixes

I'll write a detailed patch note at the full release.

v1.0a is only available beta branch of production version only not demo. If you have already purchased try it out.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8689115
Main Depot 1393781
