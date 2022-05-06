🔥Descension Update for Berserk Mode is now Live!!🔥

Berserk mode is back with the biggest update yet! A huge amount of content is here to sink your Axe into.

What's Changed?

'DESCENSION' DIFFICULTY LEVELS

Difficulty settings have been added! You must beat the game on standard to unlock Descension 1. Players who have previously beaten the game will need to beat it again to unlock. Descension levels are unlocked one-by-one and get increasingly more tricky. The highest currently unlockable is Descension 5, there will a couple more added later.

There is also an easy mode that gives some serious buffs to Berserkers in training.

NEW ALTERNATE ZONES AND ZONE REWORK

Each zone except the final zone now has an alternate option for extra rewards. The game is now only 6 zones long, and the final zone is now completely new. New zones include the ACID WAY, THE SLIMY SEWERS, GRAVE TOWN and THE RAMPARTS.

ARENAS IMPROVEMENT

Arenas are now unlocked after a certain number of kills, rather than a timer.

NEW HIGH-TIER WEAPONS

Say hello to your new little friends: the Ballista, the Bone Rifle, The Flanged Mace and the General's Glaive. They show up after zone 2 and are powerful.

PHYSICS IMPROVEMENTS

Physics have been changed so that enemies can be sent flying with multiple knocks. The player is also a lot less likely to go through walls.

As always, thanks for playing! As we approach 1.0, I hope you feel that the game is starting to come together. I'm very excited to see how everyone handles the new challenges in this update.

All the feedback is massively appreciated!!

Cheers!!

Adam

Join the Discord --> https://discord.gg/scnJqRRwum