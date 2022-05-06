Grand Update May 6, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8689024 · Last edited 6 May 2022 – 06:19:29 UTC by Wendy

Dolphin added

New stages added:

Bridge and Neighborhood.

In the Character selection screen the Fight button was removed.

On the match rules screen the Next button is now in the center.

Added win animation.

updated text on the extra screen.

When 2 people connect to each other online, the player who's in control of setting has a message telling them to select the rules for the match.

And player 2 who's waiting has a message telling them to wait.

Problem with Maximum burst button prompt fixed.

If the 30 minute match timer runs out, players are returned to the main menu and an error message is displayed.

When a player disconnects during the game they are returned to the main menu and an error message is displayed.

When a player loses internet connection while waiting for the opponent they are returned to the main menu and an error message is displayed.

New effect when a heavy strike is blocked.

New effect for Guard Break.

New effect when Low Light Strike is blocked.

Added Computer Battle mode for 1 player:

Added A.I.

Maximum Burst can be used at 10 stamina in Computer Battle

Maximum Burst can be used without limit in Computer Battle mode.

Added Simple Mode for Keyboard and Controller.

Added simple mode notice in settings screen.

Now the "Extra" button has a glow.