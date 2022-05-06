News : Ending Playtest

Share · View all patches · Build 8688897 · Last edited 6 May 2022 – 06:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Dear. FOONDA Players,

Hi, this is FOONDA Dev team!

Today the playtest has terminated which started on 13 April.

We deeply thank all of you who kindly played and tested FOONDA.

Thanks to everyone who participated in the Playtest, we've been working hard to prepare for Early Access by fixing and improving various issues!

We will appreciate very much if you pay close attention to the new version of FOONDA too.

We Dev team will be waiting for you at Early Access!!! See you soon!