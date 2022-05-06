update to 1.04

changes/additions

-HEALTH - health is property of Roundones depending on : food and sleep.

If both food and sleep are above zero health will increase,

if one of them is zero health will deteriorate slowly,

if both food and sleep are zero than health will go down fast.

Health on very low level around 10 will cause Roundone to die.

Therefore you need to provide food storages and bed for workers.

-stamina, recharger and whole aspect of energy is removed from game.

-wining game conditions is to collect uranium. Other game goals were removed

-only default tile set is available from now on.

tutorial:

tutorial reorganized. added new tasks. even if you finished previous tutorials I encourage you to do this

one. explaining a lot of topics in it.

note: in this update most important feature is removing energy/stamina idea.

older game saves will not work after that update.

thank you