Early Access Patch - 13

Slow living with Princess is in Early Access, which means we're actively working on it based on our plans and your feedback. We expect to keep adding contents, while expanding the story and fine-tuning all aspects of the experience. Here are our latest patch note!

Bug fix:

Fixed an error in which the item icons in the Chest were not displayed.

Fixed the face icon displayed when Yarandrala is in charge of "Store tending".

Set the correct Value for Amethyst Crystal.

