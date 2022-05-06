Investigating launch issues for non-Windows platforms

Hi folks,

We are currently looking into issues affecting DemonCrawl on a few platforms - most notably, there appears to be a bug in the latest version of the Steamworks extension for GameMaker that prevents our game from launching on Ubuntu.

We filed a bug report with GameMaker on Monday but have not yet received a response.

While Linux represents a small fraction of DemonCrawl's playerbase, we are nonetheless troubled by the serious nature of this issue. Having depended on GameMaker for many years, we have learned not to update our runtimes and extensions right away. We have seen serious bugs crop up even on GameMaker's stable branch. In this case, however, we had an obligation to update our pipeline in order to satisfy new requirements from Apple.

Given that we compile DemonCrawl to 5 different platforms using the same codebase, this puts us between a rock and a hard place. We don't have a simple way to make use of different GameMaker runtimes per OS. Therefore, we have decided the best course of action is to rollback DemonCrawl on Linux to a build from April 14th - this is something we haven't had to do before, but it is working correctly in our test environment. One upshot is that Linux players will get to enjoy/suffer an extended Easter event... 🐰

On a better note, the latest version of GameMaker appears to have fixed launch issues on macOS. We are now able to run the game through Steam on Monterey v12.3.1. If DemonCrawl is still giving you trouble on Mac, please make sure your operating system is up to date and leave a reply here with your system specs so we can investigate further.

One last thing: GameMaker has also replaced a number of important Android features with new extensions (namely AdMob, Google Play Cloud and Achievements). We are in the process of updating our code in accordance with GameMaker's documentation, but we have already identified an issue related to AdMob on iOS that will require GameMaker's attention.

I realize this was kind of a bummer post, but game dev ain't always sunshine and rainbows, folks. It's important to be transparent about these kinds of problems.

If you want to follow the situation as it unfolds, consider joining us on Discord where we'll post updates as we have them.

We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your continued patience and support. ❤️