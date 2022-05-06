Share · View all patches · Build 8687902 · Last edited 6 May 2022 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Welcome colonists

Please attempt to plant stuff and help us figure out how it's broken!

Check out the new and improved lightning, which will no longer target you like you're holding a golf club in a storm.

And enjoy more fully clothed characters!

Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview5h:

Changes

Planting menu WIP is now available; you can set planting sites for known cultivable plants that colonists will automatically plant on, harvest, and replant

Reduced lightning strike chance further/completely

Updated new player character preview to be less naked

Updated range of search to 64 blocks when pathing to food, beds, facilities, storage (previously the range was between 20-50 depending on the item)

Metal bed is now listed in the blueprints

Axes and pickaxes now have lower melee damage

Removed manual butchering lines from handcrafting menu

Bugfixes

Fixed issue that would cause freezing/starving NPCs to stop performing jobs and stand there

Fixed issue that could cause raiders to become invincible

Fixed “Air” showing up on some recipe ingredient lists

Fixed construction not completing when attempting to weld with the E key in multiplayer

Fixed turrets glowing in the dark

Fixed player getting killed too quickly by raider melee hits (temporary downing/knockout functionality removed for now, will be restored at a later date)

Fixed whitest skin color being so white it glowed in the sun

Fixed player hovering weirdly when crouching after walking off a ledge (known issue: will still hover weirdly if you break the block you’re crouching on)

