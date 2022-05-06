Unlock the Feelings is available now for FREE! Plus an amazing DLC.

Unlock the Feelings is live now!
In this strategy game inspired by Wordle and Mastermind, find the correct sequence of 1 Arena and 4 Little Inner Monsters.
It features the Little Inner Monsters, our feelings portrayed as cute monsters.
The game is FREE and COMPLETE.😃
Play as much as you want: no daily limits, no paid additional content, no paywall.
While we advance on developing the Little Inner Monsters card game, we'll also release an amazing DLC including:
- a beautiful Little Inner Monsters Artbook,
- printable cards to play a physical version of the card game, and
- the soundtrack.
Featuring
Art by @katia.numakura
Music by @taty_jacques
Support our indie studio by purchasing it! 🙌
Add them to your wishlist:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973430/Little_Inner_Monsters__Artbook__Printable_Cards__Soundtrack/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1813190/Little_Inner_Monsters__Card_Game/