Patch #6 🧹

Spring is upon us (at least here in the northern hemisphere!) and the time is right for some Spring cleaning ☁🧹 This update we focussed on bug fixing and tightening things up on the backend 🔧

We do have two new little features for you though, to expand on the multiple save-game functionality added last month. Details below 👀

💡 New Features

Folk Species on Title You can now see which Folk types you’ve found throughout all your play sessions on the title menu. Handy for the inner-collector in all of us!

Save Game Objectives Save game slots now also show you which objectives you've completed.

👾 Bug Fixes

Fixed Art Folks’ broken speech bubble line when their ability is activated.

Fixed VFX issues with Folks’ abilities.

Fixed an issue with some Folks’ Interest titles being grammatically incorrect during their intros.

Decorative items now correctly explode if TNT is attached to them.

Fixed endless parties from the Birthday Folk if you pick them up during their party. 😆

Fixed an issue on Oculus Rift where new games were overwriting the Slot 1 save game.

The correct SFX is now triggered when new Folk arrive in the city.

The correct SFX is now triggered when you expand, compress or duplicate items.

Reduced volume of Folk ability activation SFX

Fixed folk facing the wrong way when working at Refineries

Fixed an issue with the stretching sound continuing to play if you let go of an asteroid with one hand while stretching.

We're doing our best to keep up with the bugs and get the game where it needs to be! We have some other improvements and additions on the way too, so watch this space 👀

Please do join us on our Discord too! We love seeing the cities you build, and it's also the best place to report bugs if you find them. Hope to see you there! Links are here: 👉 https://linktr.ee/MoonModeGames

Until next month! 👋 Hope you enjoy Spacefolk City.

Therése, Chris and Alex @ Moon Mode