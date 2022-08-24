 Skip to content

Dumb Little Robots update for 24 August 2022

Dumb Little Release!

Share · View all patches · Build 8687571 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings!

Dumb Little Robots released onto Steam just a moment ago. I made it as a team of one (me) and it's taken me, in total, about two years to create from inception to release. I'm quite proud of my work, and it wouldn't have been possible without the help of my friends, family, and especially my wife (you all know who you are). They all mean the world to me.

I hope you enjoy the game even half as much as I've enjoyed making it! Look forward to future games from Gilgantuan (probably not puzzlers, sorry/you're welcome). No timeline as, again, I'm a solo developer with a real person job, but I do have a few projects in the cooker.

Thanks for playing my game. :)
Or at least buying and forgetting to play it. I see you. :)

-Gilgantuan

