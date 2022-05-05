-Shifted the Bestiary farther from the main menu to prevent main menu enemies from moving into frame

-Fixed damage reduction ratio calculation causing creatures to take more damage if the incoming damage was less than 1 (caused things like Push Bombs that deal no damage normally to damage some enemies)

-Fixed 4th boss's "Killed" stat not tracking

-Fixed 4th boss's "Killed by" stat not tracking with some attacks

-Push Bomb changes:

Increased the number of items given when buying to 5 from 4

Doubled the knockback given from their explosion

*Made Push Bombs exploding on impact more instantaneous

-Bullet Bomb changes:

Increased cost of Bullet Bombs to 4 from 3

Fixed red Bullet Bomb bullets not being destroyed on hit

-Flump fixes:

Fixed their reduced jump when stuck not working

Fixed them making sounds when jumping on the main menu

*Fixed them getting stuck "floating" on floating grass tiles

-Fruld changes:

Reduced Frulds' min/max delays before charging

Fixed Frulds' first charge delay not being random

-Squz changes:

Increased their damage reduction ratio

Greatly reduced their min/max delays before starting to charge their attack

Decreased their vertical distance to attempt jumping

Fixed them getting stuck "floating" on floating grass tiles (they can still get stuck on their "noses", but I think that just kinda makes sense)

-Hux changes:

Their first attack no longer has wait time

Increased their damage reduction ratio

Increased the delay before their attack activates

Slightly increased the min/max wait times before they attack again

*Fixed them getting stuck "floating" on the edges of tiles