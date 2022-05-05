Patch 4.2.1 - Server Issues Fixed & Many Old Crashes Fixed

Hey everyone its been over 550 Days since the last patch! Unfortunately the servers started having issues so I had to do development on Valgrave for the first time in a year and a half.

First off, I want to apologize for the downtime. This was the first major downtime the game has experienced to my memory and that sucks. To make matters work it took me over a week to solve it. For that I am truly sorry. My increased knowledge, better documentation and logging for my future self, and more flexible build environment will reduce downtimes greatly in the future.

Secondly, I want to be clear that we won't be resuming active development on Valgrave but do intend to support it as long as we can even if it takes us time to fix like it did this time. I know that it sucks there aren't a ton of players playing but thank everyone who has continued to enjoy it regardless. I hope you have all been well. We'll still be working on our second game, Lodestar, which is a sci-fi co-op adventure game similar to a mix between Zelda and Subnautica with a bit of Satisfactory-lite. Early Access for this is set to begin in June.

Thirdly, I'm not 100% sure this patch is super stable but I'll be looking at it over the next couple of days for problems. It seems to be working with my rigorous testing and logging. Regardless if you run into any issues please hit up the discord to let me know and I'll probably be able to resolve it much faster with your help.

Thank you for your patience during this and hope you enjoy your time on the Immortal Plains!

Finally, for those who want a more detailed explanation of what happened its below and somewhat technical.