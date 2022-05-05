Bit Animation Editor - 1.6.0 - Unreal 5

Share · View all patches · Build 8686508 · Last edited 5 May 2022 – 21:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Export options to support Unreal 5 and an extensive open source Unreal 5 package to convert projects to Native Unreal 5 Flipbook animation and sprites.

This is powered by Editor scripts in python masking material and Blueprint Actors.

This patch also include a large free set asset-packs, bringing the total to 870 sprites and animations.

JSON export for faster iteration cycles in Game Engines.

AS well as minor bug fixes and improvements, see patch notes below.

This is a Windows Only Version, low adoption and cumbersome C++ steps to deploy to multiple platforms. The Source code is still cross-platform compatible but built with Visual Studio.

The open source unity package supports new version but might require some fiddling around with the current weaks LTS builds. Download the repository and include it as a local package.

Here is an example of Bit animations running on a Nintendo Switch.

Here is some example gameplay video of Bit running together with FMOD and event driven audio.

Open Source Unreal 5 Plugin

Open Source Unity Plugin

Bit Animation Editor - 1.6.0 - Patch notes