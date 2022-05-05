Version 1.25 is Live!

Hello everyone,

we are really happy with all the feedback that you have been providing in the past few months and we're also very happy with how well received the "Hardcore" difficulty was. In today's patch we are once again adding a new difficulty mode called "Hero Mode"- a game modifier that brings a greater challenge. Play with a limited amount of lives and earn them by doing Finishers. Beware however, as when you run out of lives, you lose your progress forever. Completing the mode gives you the new Outlaw weapon skin “Scorch”. Another addition to this patch is the "Chapter Select" screen. You will be able to select and play previously unlocked missions. Oh and before I forget, there is a free "Frostbite" skin for the Basilisk weapon waiting for you in this patch.

Full Patch Notes:

New “Hero Mode” - game modifier for a greater challenge.

Added “Chapter Select” screen

Free “Frostbite” weapon skin for the Basilisk.

Added the option to change the size of the subtitles.

Fix for sounds becoming distorted when dying during the Grapple Hook tutorial.

Fix for a bug where inputs could become blocked when climbing a ledge while charging the Katana at the same time

Fix for a bug where inputs could become blocked when performing a Finisher while charging the Katana at the same time.

Fix for when the player would fall infinitely when shooting the bell while standing on the platform below it in the “Walking on Eggshells” mission.

Fix for a bug where additional ammo was not granted despite having the ammo upgrade unlocked.

