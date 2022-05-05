Minor Update 5

Hello!

Thank you for all the continued support and feedback. I've done some changes based on that feedback and many bug fixes. The way text is handled has been rewritten in order to make the game possible to be translated. This took up a lot of dev time, so I apologize if this patch is underwhelming. Check the "What's Next" section towards the bottom if you want to see what's next in the pipeline.

The support from the community has been insane! Particularly from the German, French, and Chinese-speaking crowd. You're all awesome and your kind words have been a huge motivator!

As of this posting, we just hit 10,000 sales! We hit a peak of over 800 people playing the game simultaneously, which is really crazy to think about! Also as of today, Nomad Survival has been available on Steam for a week! I could've never dreamed of this much love for the game, none-the-less in its first week! I could say "thank you" all day, but let me move onto the good stuff: the patch notes.

Here they are!

Changes tagged with <COMMUNITY> were suggestions from you, the players, in the Discussion board, in YouTube videos, in Twitch streams, or in the Discord. Thanks!

CHANGELOG

Nomad Survival is almost entirely ready to be translated. You can now help translate! We use a website called Localizor for translation efforts and I've done my best to explain the process (it's not complex) on our Discord (you can click on the Discord image above to join) in a dedicated #translation-help channel. Please do check it out if you're interested in helping localize Nomad Survival for other languages. Thank you.

Localization framework is 90% complete. See above for details.

Improved visual clarity of GUI icons for Level, Coins, and Enemy Kills.

Some things are a little hard to see, so the following changes have been made based on the top complaints:

<COMMUNITY> Bats now have a brighter contrast to their coloring so they stand out more.

<COMMUNITY> The Cursed weapons in The Crossroads (or, as some people call them, the "forks" lol) have a brighter contrast now, too.

Blood Orb (Boss Skill, used by the Wendigo in The Crossroads), note that the player version of this ability is unchanged.

Mindflayer Summons (Boss Skill, used by the Mindflayer in The Crossroads), note that the player version of this ability is unchanged.

Let me know in the Discord or in the Discussion board if there's other enemies that feel like they're hard to see!

<COMMUNITY> Visibility in the Darkness Phases within The Dry Marsh has been increased. It will most likely not be increased any further, so I hope it helps those of you who felt it was unfair before, and for those that are still not satified, I apologize and hope you understand that it'd be impossible for me to please everyone on this.

<COMMUNITY> HP of the Final Boss (Froghemoth) within The Dry Marsh has been reduced by 30%. This way the fight is still challening, but it's less of a total slog for players that are building defensively and/or don't have many upgrades.

<COMMUNITY> All bosses now have an HP Bar over their sprite, similar to how the player has their HP bar. It's slightly taller and more of a purple-y magenta color to properly differentiate it from the players HP bar.

PASSIVE: Shield has had its base cooldown increased by 2 seconds.

This skill was ridiculously overpowered at max level. This should keep it being strong while not being totally broken.

<COMMUNITY> SP Regen Booster item has had its duration increased from 5 seconds to 20 seconds. This way, the item should feel a bit more impactful for it being in the same pool as the Magnetic and Skull.

<COMMUNITY> Cleaned up some descriptions for better consistency.

<COMMUNITY> You can now view the level of your owned skills in the Pause Menu. A message is now displayed to the bottom-left informing you that you can do this by hovering (your cursor) over the skills.

NOTE: More information is planned for the Pause Menu. I know another request is a stat overview, such as how much Movement Speed or Critical Chance you have, etc.

<COMMUNITY> Player hitboxes have had their height reduced. Many enemies have also had their hitbox tightened up to allow for more wiggle room when trying to dodge them.

Lightning Strike cooldown multiplier reduced (2.8x -> 1.4x). This means the skill will cast roughly twice as often by default.

This is an effort to try and give love to underpowered skills. If you think there are other skills that could use some treatment, let me know in the Discord or in the Discussion board here on Steam!

Lifespan of Summoner Heritage summons has been doubled.

Removed log obstacles from The Dry Marsh. Enemies and objects were having difficulty given how small these obstacles were and they really didn't add anything to the map.

The delay between Infernal Ray hits has been slightly reduced.

Rare items (Magnet, Skull, SP Regen Booster) have had their scaling increased by 100%. This should make them more visible when you're in the fray.

The game now saves whenever the Options Menu is closed.

<COMMUNITY> An option for making the cursor more visible has been added to the Options Menu.

<COMMUNITY> An option for making the Weapon Skill of The Divine to be "dark mode" has been added to the Options Menu. I totally get that some people don't want to deal with such a bright flash so constantly, so now you can opt to have it be a dark flash instead!

An option to disable the blood particle effect when taking damage has been added to the Options Menu.

When hovering over options in the Options Menu, a text box now displays to explain what that option does.

The hitbox of the moon beams during the 2nd Moonlight Phase in 'The Crossroads' has been tightened up. You should now no longer get hit by them even though you were technically a pixel or two outside of its animation.

BUG FIXES

Fixed issue where, in specific circumstances, text would disappear.

Fixed issue where if you obtain certain boss skills, their damage will count towards normal abilities (i.e; a boss skill might be giving you Great Divider DPS in the game over/victory screen).

Fixed issue where if you were using the Merchant Heritage (which gives +1 Amount as part of its perks) and have the Ascension skill, it would also remove the Merchant's +1 Amount bonus whenever Ascension's effect ended.

Fixed issue where Curious Wisp could not Critically Hit.

Fixed issue where only 18 Passive Skill slots were being drawn when there's actually 19.

Fixed issue where the light source provided by Lightning Strike in the Darkness Phase of The Dry Marsh would sometimes persist after the skill ends. This is why you might've sometimes seen big blue light kinda just chilling in the dark.

Fixed issue where the music would sometimes glitch out when fading out in preparation for new music (typically between Phases).

Fixed issue where pots would spawn out of bounds within The Dry Marsh.

Fixed issue where rats and zombies being respawned due to spawning in illegal areas was counting towards the "Kill 1,000 Rats" and "Kill 1,000 Zombies" achievements, resulting in players getting these achievements way faster than they should.

Fixed issue where hitting max level (100) would result in EXP orbs continuing to be spawned but unable to be picked up, resulting in significant FPS drops. Enemies no longer drop EXP Orbs on death when you're at max level and all existing EXP Orbs are destroyed.

Fixed issue where The Divine had less iframes in Normal Game Speed after casting their Weapon Skill vs. +50% and +100% Game Speed modes. All Game Speeds are now equal.

Fixed issue where when playing as The Divine and having Spectral Sword, the Spectral Sword would continue to cast its Weapon Skill while the game is paused (this would do no damage and waste its effect).

Fixed issue where the "Nomad Idle" achievement was being given if you had 18 Passive Skills. Problem is, there's 19 of them. So, now you need 19/19, not just 18/19.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Chest and Relic system! No contest, this is the most complained about in the game so far. I could've done a quick change to them that'd make them "better", but I figured... why not take a moment on them? I have some big changes in mind for chests and it's going to be what I'm working on next. You all deserve good, quality changes and not sloppy quick fixes to problems.

The issue is actually two-fold. It sucks to get Relics you don't want, and some of the Relics you do want aren't even that good!

Expect an overhaul to the Chest and Relic System in the next patch. This will be our first Major Update! After that's done, I'd like to explore either making a new map or introducing an Endless Mode. I haven't quite decided which one yet!

Thank you all so much for your patience. There's so much to be done yet. Please keep reporting bugs and posting suggestions, it's been very useful!