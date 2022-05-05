Music, achievements, and new ground textures.

-Added in-game music, as well as a volume slider in the options menu for it.

-Fixed clients seeing the game info menus even when they are toggled off, as well as their mouse not becoming visible to close the menu.

-Added more achievements. Most are not secret, but there are a few that you will have to EXPLORE the map and EXPERIMENT with weapons to find. Good luck!

-Replaced all ground textures with ones that matched the low poly art style.

-Adjusted the height of grass and trees so they were not floating or sunk into the ground. (I am sure I missed a few, and I will be fixing them as I find them moving forward.)