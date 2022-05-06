FIND THE HIDDEN ARTIFACTS TO UNLOCK BONUS SECRETS!

Hi everyone! Have you ever wondered what the protagonist of The Alien Cube looks like? And how about his uncle Edgar and other characters in the story?

Now you can discover this and much more by finding the secret statuettes that are hidden in every chapter.

HOW THE SECRETS WORK:

They are not achievements, they are objects that Arthur carries with him. This means that they are stored in the savegame, so if you start a new game or select a chapter from the menu, the secrets unlocked will reset.

Every secret unlocks a drawing that reveals something more about the game and its characters. You can see them by selecting “Secrets” in the menu.

Here is a preview of Edgar’s portrait. To reveal his face, find three artifacts!

Will you be able to find them all? ;)

Write in the comments how many secrets you have discovered!

