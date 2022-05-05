Happy Cinco de Mayo! [Patch 96]

We have an amazing update for you here with Patch 96!
Happy Cinco de Mayo from PokerStars VR!
We’re back with an exclusive limited time offering to celebrate today’s festivities. Head to the store to add to your stash!
New from the Casino One Collection:
Introducing part two of the Casino One prop and apparel offering. Don’t miss out on all the new goods in Collection II.
Sporks Kiosk Update:
After a promotional period in the lobby, Sports Betting Kiosks are moving to their new home in Casino One! You can find two kiosks in Casino Floor, and one kiosk in Casino Slots.
New Features/Improvements:
- Cinco de Mayo Player Pack
- Voice Commands on Oculus Quest
- Crossing Llama Missions added
- Crossing Llama Tournaments added
- Removed Standalone slots from Lobby
- Removed Sports betting Kiosk from lobby
- Added Sports betting Kiosk to Casino One
- Added Eyepatch to May sub box (Automatically added to accounts that opened the sub box prior to this update)
Issues regarding the sub box should all be fixed, and if you’re still having any problems with receiving the correct items, let us know!
Bug Fixes:
- Fix for an instance of grey cardback back
- Fix for issue joining an invite to private casino floor games
- Fix an instance of getting stuck in black screen when joining/quick seating into a game
- [PC] Fixed casino one cigar LoDs
- Fixed an instance where muted props were showing up
- Fixed an issue with Casino One Lighter collision
- Fixed an issue where roulette chips may visually remain across different scenes
- Fixed an edge case with MTT chip discrepancy
- Fixed an issue where MTT player count was showing incorrectly
Changed files in this update