Happy Cinco de Mayo! [Patch 96]

We have an amazing update for you here with Patch 96!

Happy Cinco de Mayo from PokerStars VR!

We’re back with an exclusive limited time offering to celebrate today’s festivities. Head to the store to add to your stash!



New from the Casino One Collection:

Introducing part two of the Casino One prop and apparel offering. Don’t miss out on all the new goods in Collection II.



Sporks Kiosk Update:

After a promotional period in the lobby, Sports Betting Kiosks are moving to their new home in Casino One! You can find two kiosks in Casino Floor, and one kiosk in Casino Slots.



New Features/Improvements:

Cinco de Mayo Player Pack

Voice Commands on Oculus Quest

Crossing Llama Missions added

Crossing Llama Tournaments added

Removed Standalone slots from Lobby

Removed Sports betting Kiosk from lobby

Added Sports betting Kiosk to Casino One

Added Eyepatch to May sub box (Automatically added to accounts that opened the sub box prior to this update)

Issues regarding the sub box should all be fixed, and if you’re still having any problems with receiving the correct items, let us know!

Bug Fixes: