Starting today, A Monster’s Expedition now has a super-useful Hint feature! Enable it in the settings tab for hints for solutions to individual island puzzles, and even in-game tips for where to start looking for secrets.

A Monster’s Expedition is also now part of the Cerebral Puzzle Showcase, running from the 19th-23rd of May. Get the game on discount and explore the showcase to find your next favorite puzzle game, too!

https://store.steampowered.com/sale/CerebralPuzzleShowcase