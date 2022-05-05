Share · View all patches · Build 8686065 · Last edited 5 May 2022 – 19:39:09 UTC by Wendy

Obscurant is now available on Mac and Linux!

That's right, you can now experience the mysteries of the Obscurance on macOS and SteamOS + Linux. Check out the Store Page for further information on supported operating systems and system requirements.

To go along with this, we've also enabled Steam Cloud support for Obscurant save files. This will allow you carry over your progress between your different machines.

Questions? Join the official Obscurant Discord to chat with developers and fellow players:

https://discord.com/invite/WJmZYqNB8y