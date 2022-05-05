 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Obscurant update for 5 May 2022

Now Available on Mac and Linux!

Share · View all patches · Build 8686065 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Obscurant is now available on Mac and Linux!

That's right, you can now experience the mysteries of the Obscurance on macOS and SteamOS + Linux. Check out the Store Page for further information on supported operating systems and system requirements.

To go along with this, we've also enabled Steam Cloud support for Obscurant save files. This will allow you carry over your progress between your different machines.

Questions? Join the official Obscurant Discord to chat with developers and fellow players:
https://discord.com/invite/WJmZYqNB8y

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.