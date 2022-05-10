 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Islands of Nyne: Battle Royale update for 10 May 2022

Still Alive

Share · View all patches · Build 8685973 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update disables various third party services to restore basic functionality and currently allows players to connect to a test server in the US East region.

It also rolls back or adjusts most changes from the last update and includes various UI and gameplay tweaks.

Please note that the game is currently disabled on Steam and only accessible to those who already had the game in their library before it was disabled. We are working on getting it fully restored as soon as we are ready for it.

This is just the beginning, if you would like to ask questions, stay up to date on our road to recovery, or find out when people are playing, please join us on our Discord server.

See you in the dome, player!

Changed files in this update

Islands of Nyne: Battle Royale Content Depot 728541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.