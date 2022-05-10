Still Alive

This update disables various third party services to restore basic functionality and currently allows players to connect to a test server in the US East region.

It also rolls back or adjusts most changes from the last update and includes various UI and gameplay tweaks.

Please note that the game is currently disabled on Steam and only accessible to those who already had the game in their library before it was disabled. We are working on getting it fully restored as soon as we are ready for it.

This is just the beginning, if you would like to ask questions, stay up to date on our road to recovery, or find out when people are playing, please join us on our Discord server.

See you in the dome, player!