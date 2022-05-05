v0.10.0 B1

Share · View all patches · Build 8685925 · Last edited 5 May 2022 – 18:59:15 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

We're thrilled to finally be able to release Boss 5 and the infinity overhaul!

We'd like to express our gratitude to all of our Patrons and Discord Premium members who helped us test all of the modifications and ensure that the game remains enjoyable and balanced.

Even with everyone who has previously tested the game, there will be some bugs and we're prepared to provide quick hotfixes.

We're also preparing a Dev Diary that will focus on our next steps and major updates.

Enjoy the update and let us know what you think!

Changelog

New Stuff

added Boss 5

added closing credits

added module cooldown factor to Town stats

added era multipliers to unit window

added Town skin 'Space'

added buy max. function for Headquarters servers

added missing descriptions for some achievements

added military perk [spoiler]'Eternity Anvil'[/spoiler]

added [spoiler]infinity stone extraction upgrade[/spoiler]

added [spoiler]infinity perk 'Anvil power'[/spoiler]

added software [spoiler]'Infinity Horizon'[/spoiler]

added software [spoiler]'Wave Restart'[/spoiler]

added module [spoiler]'Deep Slumber'[/spoiler]

added module [spoiler]'Omega Synergy'[/spoiler]

added module [spoiler]'Generic Armor'[/spoiler]

added module [spoiler]'Magical Stone Of Floof'[/spoiler]

added module [spoiler]'Steini´s Chained Ball'[/spoiler]

added achievement [spoiler]'Spectral Breaker'[/spoiler]

added achievement [spoiler]'Final Attack'[/spoiler]

added achievement [spoiler]'The Perfect Tower'[/spoiler]

added achievement [spoiler]'Pure Heart'[/spoiler]

added achievement [spoiler]'No Escape'[/spoiler]

added AI action [spoiler]'Era: Upgrade divider'[/spoiler]

added AI action [spoiler]'Era: Disable powers'[/spoiler]

added AI function [spoiler]'Era: Disable cost'[/spoiler]

added AI function 'Game: XP'

Infinity Changes

highscores above 200 infinity will be scaled down on first load

modules 'Infinity Foundation' and 'Infinity Attack' are automatically unlocked for people who reached infinity before the update

enemies can mimic modules

added enemy infinity stats (shield, energy, energy regeneration, cooldown reduction, debuff duration reduction)

added currency 'Module Fragments'

added infinity analysis to Workshop

added Anvil to Workshop

changed how Forge works

infinity modules can now be downgraded

higher difficulty highscores are more effective at charging infinity stones

changed light infinity stone unlock condition from 500 to 1e8 coins

Module Changes

most modules were technically changed, but still have the same effect

multiple modules were changed so that they can affect the Tower if used by enemies

modules that spawn entities now have an upper limit when used by enemies

changed 'Focused Multishot' (maximum radius from 10m to 8m)

changed 'Titanium Hull' (multiplies armor rather than adding to it, duration 60s -> 20s)

changed [spoiler]'Infinity Attack'[/spoiler]

changed [spoiler]'Infinity Crit'[/spoiler]

changed [spoiler]'infinity burst'[/spoiler]

changed effect of [spoiler]Synergy modules[/spoiler]

changed [spoiler]'Infinity Splash'[/spoiler] (damage from 30% to 10%, reduced chance from 20% to 10%)

changed [spoiler]'Infinity Reflect'[/spoiler]

changed [spoiler]'Power Conversion'[/spoiler] (1% -> 0.8%)

changed 'Serious Missile' (if enemy has shield => remove shield first)

buffed [spoiler]'Quantum Fading'[/spoiler] (2s -> 4s)

buffed [spoiler]'Condense'[/spoiler] (25% -> 100%)

nerfed [spoiler]'Serious Missile'[/spoiler] (5% -> 3%)

nerfed [spoiler]'Super Tower 2'[/spoiler] (attack speed +300% -> +100%)

nerfed 'Strike Back' duration

nerfed 'Temporal Barrier' (duration 30s -> 27s, max damage capped at 2% instead of 1%, counts shield in max hp)

reduced 'Rak´s Curse' cooldown to 5 sec.

Software Changes

increased 'Wave Surge' acceleration from 5 to 7.5

increased 'Wave Vortex' acceleration from x5 to x7.5

'Wave Cataclysm' now stops at 1B acceleration

'Wave Restart' now sets your acceleration to 1B if 'Wave Cataclysm' is active

'Wave Catalyst' now triggers for 'New Bounds' and 'No Bounds' as well

Changes

performance improvements

Beacons are now visually represented within the Town

Town skins now affect weather colors

increased Town max zoom out distance

neutral defensive era ability now counts towards %-resistance attribute

toggle options in the option menu now properly refresh when they are change from elsewhere

reworked unit window (Tower Testing)

right hand side of the result screen is now clickable to show which unit destroyed the Tower

Fixes

fixed being able to exit the lab with esc while prestige dialog was open

fixed Laboratory auto-replanting after harvesting a plant without auto-harvest active

fixed overlapping text in Headquarters

fixed buff instances having invalid references

fixed darkness experiment particle having the wrong size on first load

fixed Construction Firm construction time precision

fixed resource displays not updating when changing notation

fixed text in Workshop tutorial

fixed [spoiler]infinity penalty[/spoiler] for regular damage

fixed [spoiler]disabled era elements[/spoiler] not refreshing sometimes

fixed [spoiler]era divider[/spoiler] not refreshing sometimes

fixed compare floats in modules

fixed NaN bug of module 'Shelter'

fixed NaN not being sanitized at the end of module processing

fixed blueprints being able to exceed the Workshop limit

