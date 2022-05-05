Lumencraft Hotfix #3

Share · View all patches · Build 8685829 · Last edited 5 May 2022 – 20:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello Scouts! 👋

Today we are launching a smaller hotfix. Thanks to your activity we've managed to fix several bugs. Here’s the full list of what’s new:

## [EA hotfix 3] - 2022-05-05 - VERSION = 5720

### Changed

Training button is no longer at the top

the objective to drill metal in the tutorial is now less demanding

### Fixed

fixed a bug that prevented Technology Orb from being thrown

dropped Technology Orbs are now properly animated

improved performance of some animations

fixed read Message Boxes still blinking after loading save

fixed a bug where workshop items couldn't be made repeatedly

fixed a bug where if 2 players in co-op used a workshop, the UI would pick wrong player

fixed a bug that allowed researching Lab tech for free

fixed a bug where workshops in saves from previous versions would cover wrong area

fixed Alt+Enter activating menu options

restored Early Access version watermark

**Found something not right? Please let us know on Discord and Steam Community so we can investigate and fix it.

We are still working through the other reported issues. Fixing bugs is our number one priority, and we will not stop until the game experience is great for everyone.**

Also remember our roadmap for what we'll be adding in future updates.

Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀

