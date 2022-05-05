 Skip to content

Lumencraft update for 5 May 2022

Lumencraft Hotfix #3

Lumencraft Hotfix #3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Scouts! 👋

Today we are launching a smaller hotfix. Thanks to your activity we've managed to fix several bugs. Here’s the full list of what’s new:

## [EA hotfix 3] - 2022-05-05 - VERSION = 5720
### Changed
  • Training button is no longer at the top
  • the objective to drill metal in the tutorial is now less demanding
### Fixed
  • fixed a bug that prevented Technology Orb from being thrown
  • dropped Technology Orbs are now properly animated
  • improved performance of some animations
  • fixed read Message Boxes still blinking after loading save
  • fixed a bug where workshop items couldn't be made repeatedly
  • fixed a bug where if 2 players in co-op used a workshop, the UI would pick wrong player
  • fixed a bug that allowed researching Lab tech for free
  • fixed a bug where workshops in saves from previous versions would cover wrong area
  • fixed Alt+Enter activating menu options
  • restored Early Access version watermark

**Found something not right? Please let us know on Discord and Steam Community so we can investigate and fix it.

We are still working through the other reported issues. Fixing bugs is our number one priority, and we will not stop until the game experience is great for everyone.**

Also remember our roadmap for what we'll be adding in future updates.

Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀

Remember: to help us survive in this unwelcoming environment give us a "follow" on Steam⚙️, join our Discord 🎧 server and follow us on Facebook 👍 and Twitter 🐦

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1713810/Lumencraft/

Join our fight! We need your drills!
2Dynamic Games

