Disco Elysium is part of this year’s LudoNarraCon!

Share · View all patches · Build 8685469 · Last edited 5 May 2022 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We’re once again participating in this year’s LudoNarraCon!

Celebrating all things narrative, LudoNarraCon takes place right here on Steam and features 12 live panel sessions, fireside chats with industry veterans and discounts across some of the best narrative games.

As part of the LudoNarraCon sale, Disco Elysium - The Final Cut will be available at 65% off, one of our biggest discounts yet!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/632470/Disco_Elysium__The_Final_Cut/

We’ll be kicking off the fireside chats on day one with a live conversation between Justin Keenan and Argo Tuulik from the Disco Elysium narrative team, hosted by IGN’s Rebekah Valentine.

Tune in to Justin’s and Argo’s LudoNarraCon fireside chat on Thursday 5th May at 11:00 PT / 19:00 BST / 18:00 UTC.

Running for one hour, the fireside chat will give a unique insight into how Disco Elysium was formed and created from a narrative perspective.

You can watch the fireside chat live on the dedicated LudoNarraCon Steam page here.

Not able to tune in live? Don’t worry! You’ll be able to catch-up with the fireside chat on the Fellow Traveller YouTube channel from Friday 6th May at 10:00 PT / 18:00 BST / 17:00 UTC.