Update: V1.1.0

V1.1.0
NEW FEATURES:
. focus mode
. new "Death resets multiplier" setting
. new "Death resets smart bombs" setting
. new smart bomb "player invincibility duration" setting
. new smart bomb "enemies don't shoot duration" setting
. new gauge/hyper "player invincibility duration" setting
. new gauge/hyper "enemies don't shoot duration" setting
. new gauge/hyper "don't increment gauge when hyper is started"
. starting the hyper (gauge) can now cancel or not the bullets
. you can choose if a collision shape is used or not by the Player Screen bounds
. you can choose the Item off-camera termination duration
. increased Gauge max value to 99999
. invincible bullets now only hit an enemy once, and not once per frame
. you can choose a custom particle system for the 1UP effect
. increased the maximum value of the smart bomb and bullet damage, as well as the bullet speed
. 3D objects were sometimes incorrectly transparent: added a checkbox to manually choose if the object is opaque or transparent
. add .mod tracker modules support for music
. alt + F4 close immediately the game
BUG FIXES:
. moving the editor to a 2nd screen should not crash anymore
. optimized translation, scale, and orientation for many objects instances
. multipliers were only used for enemy points
. tentative fix for sprites shader incompatibility
. possible crash with not found turret texture
. a missing or updated font could cause a crash in the menu editor
. pause music menu now lists musics as well as sound effects
. weapon set gameplay object now change all enemies' weapon set from the same wave
. tanks from a wave with several enemies had a wrong rendering order
. items particle systems "on end" was not starting every time + wrong ordering order
. camera constraints were not correct with high scrolling speed
. old TV post effect was still displaying some scanlines with 0 intensity
. explosion shake intensity was not read properly and was always 1.0
. continue scores were added incorrectly to the total score
. waypoints were always part of the layer 0
. hidden layers were hidden in Stand-alone games
. players' mouse pointer stayed hidden after a player's death
. parallax scrolling was not stopped when the player was dead and using Chase cam
. 3D collisions shapes rotation was not saved properly
. remove forbidden characters for game directory name causing crashes
