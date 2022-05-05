Update: V1.1.0

V1.1.0

NEW FEATURES:

. focus mode

. new "Death resets multiplier" setting

. new "Death resets smart bombs" setting

. new smart bomb "player invincibility duration" setting

. new smart bomb "enemies don't shoot duration" setting

. new gauge/hyper "player invincibility duration" setting

. new gauge/hyper "enemies don't shoot duration" setting

. new gauge/hyper "don't increment gauge when hyper is started"

. starting the hyper (gauge) can now cancel or not the bullets

. you can choose if a collision shape is used or not by the Player Screen bounds

. you can choose the Item off-camera termination duration

. increased Gauge max value to 99999

. invincible bullets now only hit an enemy once, and not once per frame

. you can choose a custom particle system for the 1UP effect

. increased the maximum value of the smart bomb and bullet damage, as well as the bullet speed

. 3D objects were sometimes incorrectly transparent: added a checkbox to manually choose if the object is opaque or transparent

. add .mod tracker modules support for music

. alt + F4 close immediately the game

BUG FIXES:

. moving the editor to a 2nd screen should not crash anymore

. optimized translation, scale, and orientation for many objects instances

. multipliers were only used for enemy points

. tentative fix for sprites shader incompatibility

. possible crash with not found turret texture

. a missing or updated font could cause a crash in the menu editor

. pause music menu now lists musics as well as sound effects

. weapon set gameplay object now change all enemies' weapon set from the same wave

. tanks from a wave with several enemies had a wrong rendering order

. items particle systems "on end" was not starting every time + wrong ordering order

. camera constraints were not correct with high scrolling speed

. old TV post effect was still displaying some scanlines with 0 intensity

. explosion shake intensity was not read properly and was always 1.0

. continue scores were added incorrectly to the total score

. waypoints were always part of the layer 0

. hidden layers were hidden in Stand-alone games

. players' mouse pointer stayed hidden after a player's death

. parallax scrolling was not stopped when the player was dead and using Chase cam

. 3D collisions shapes rotation was not saved properly

. remove forbidden characters for game directory name causing crashes