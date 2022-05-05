Kamikaze Jump: Throw your own head - A New Feature!

Kamikaze Jump!

A New Feature which available in every game mode. On the bottom left you can find the Kamikaze Jump button. If you click on it, your next weapon will be your own head! Aim and release as a normal weapon, then all your body will fly the given direction. In the air you can throw the objects. But be fast to complete the level because if you hit ANYTHING you die!

Use it as a last chance if you can't complete a level - or just for fun. It's quite fun to see the character flying through the screen, interacting with anything on the level.

Price of the Kamikaze Jump is -300 points. The logic behind this is to save the competitve side of the game. However you don't consume any knife when you lose your head.

Other fixes: Level fix, knife interaction fix.