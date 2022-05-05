Sanctum Breach Rebirth: Early Access Release is Live!

It's been a long and arduous road to get the game back to this stage, and I am really happy with how it has turned out.

When the original Sanctum Breach left Steam, shortly before making it into Beta, I thought that was the end for the game until a few months went by and I realised how much I missed working on the project and interacting with the player base.

I felt I owed it to everyone who had supported the development of the game to release something bigger and better than before, and to also offer it to them for free.

With that in mind, I have tried to reach as many people as I could prior to release and give them their keys to Sanctum Breach: Rebirth, however, if I have missed you please contact me at sanctumbreach@hotmail.com with proof of purchase (just a screenshot of the game in your library will suffice).

I don't want to ramble too much, so I will wrap it up here by saying: thank you for sticking by me over these rocky months and I hope together we can move forward and build an awesome ARPG that we all want to grind in for years to come!

Cheers,

Sam