BEST MONTH EVER! IS OUT NOW!

❤️ This bittersweet roller coaster through the tragic and magical moments of motherhood is finally getting on the road! ❤️

A bittersweet narrative point and click adventure game where you only have one month to live and must raise your son before you die. The choices you make matter as you swap between playing a mother called Louise in the 1960s and her son Mitch in the 1970s where you get to see how your choices changed his life.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1684400/Best_Month_Ever/

With the new trailer focusing on what parenthood means, the game underlines all the sacrifices needed to be made in order to keep going in the face of adversity in a timely celebration in the run up to Mother’s Day.

🎵 It'll Be The Best Month Ever! 🎵

Along with the premiere, you are also receiving a stunning, nearly 80-minute original soundtrack, composed of 29 beautiful and expressive, folk, country and jazz-inspired melodies prepared by Jędrzej Bączyk (Pan Jędras).

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1921060/Best_Month_Ever_Soundtrack__Itll_Be_The_Best_Month_Ever/

So what does motherhood mean to you? You can find out RIGHT NOW!