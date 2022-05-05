 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Best Month Ever! update for 5 May 2022

BEST MONTH EVER! IS OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 8684786 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
❤️ This bittersweet roller coaster through the tragic and magical moments of motherhood is finally getting on the road! ❤️

A bittersweet narrative point and click adventure game where you only have one month to live and must raise your son before you die. The choices you make matter as you swap between playing a mother called Louise in the 1960s and her son Mitch in the 1970s where you get to see how your choices changed his life.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1684400/Best_Month_Ever/

With the new trailer focusing on what parenthood means, the game underlines all the sacrifices needed to be made in order to keep going in the face of adversity in a timely celebration in the run up to Mother’s Day.

🎵 It'll Be The Best Month Ever! 🎵

Along with the premiere, you are also receiving a stunning, nearly 80-minute original soundtrack, composed of 29 beautiful and expressive, folk, country and jazz-inspired melodies prepared by Jędrzej Bączyk (Pan Jędras).

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1921060/Best_Month_Ever_Soundtrack__Itll_Be_The_Best_Month_Ever/

So what does motherhood mean to you? You can find out RIGHT NOW!
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.