Multiplayer computer opponents now available

Dear Turmoil Testers,
Last patch we added support for playing 2-3 player games with friends. Starting from this patch you can play against computer controlled opponents in online 2-3 player games! This means you no longer have to play one versus one in custom games when playing with a single friend.
In addition, when someone leaves or gets kicked from a public match, they will be replaced with a computer controlled opponent who inherits the player's money, stocks and upgrades. This should make it so that players leaving a match does not create as much of a hole, and the match can stay challenging until the end.
An indication of the match duration has been added to the New Game button to make it clear to everyone how long a match may take. We are hoping that this will reduce the amount of players quitting a match prematurely.
More updates coming based on your feedback!
New questionaire
As you know, every time the game closes a questionaire opens in your browser. For the new patch we have updated the questionaire. Even if you've filled it in before, please participate in the new one as well! It's much shorter than before.
Patch notes
Full changelog for v3.0.67
- Town bank pointer and loan button is now visible when there's only two players left.
- Fixed that when you are not logged into steam while clicking multiplayer that it would display default .login screen instead of trying to log in with steam again.
- Fixed issue where the question mark button in the multiplayer land auction would give the single player tutorial.
- Fixed issue with multiplayer land auction tutorial not properly resetting when opening it a second time.
- You no longer get a popup about being penalized when leaving a private game.
- Opening the multiplayer menu now shows a popup if you have not completed the campaign tutorial (the popup is displayed once).
- New Campaign multiplayer button now displays the estimated play duration of 2-3 days.
- Fixed issue with displaying other player statuses when you and others need to play a level.
- Fixed location of player portrait in the multiplayer menu on ultra wide aspect ratios.
