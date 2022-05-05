Multiplayer computer opponents now available

Dear Turmoil Testers,

Last patch we added support for playing 2-3 player games with friends. Starting from this patch you can play against computer controlled opponents in online 2-3 player games! This means you no longer have to play one versus one in custom games when playing with a single friend.

In addition, when someone leaves or gets kicked from a public match, they will be replaced with a computer controlled opponent who inherits the player's money, stocks and upgrades. This should make it so that players leaving a match does not create as much of a hole, and the match can stay challenging until the end.

An indication of the match duration has been added to the New Game button to make it clear to everyone how long a match may take. We are hoping that this will reduce the amount of players quitting a match prematurely.

More updates coming based on your feedback!

New questionaire

As you know, every time the game closes a questionaire opens in your browser. For the new patch we have updated the questionaire. Even if you've filled it in before, please participate in the new one as well! It's much shorter than before.

Patch notes

Full changelog for v3.0.67