 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

BITGUN update for 5 May 2022

Update 1.4.2 - Fix save slot issues

Share · View all patches · Build 8684777 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We messed up in our latest update introduced issues with save files. If you ended up with a Cloud Save conflict and ended up losing your progress as a result we're truly sorry and apologize. This was a mistake on our side.

This patch is a quick fix that removes the Cloud Save conflict, but we'll still need to make further changes to the save files. There should not be any more conflicts, and progress shouldn't be lost.

A new patch with a full rework of the save system will come in hopefully a few days.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.