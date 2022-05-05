Update 1.4.2 - Fix save slot issues

We messed up in our latest update introduced issues with save files. If you ended up with a Cloud Save conflict and ended up losing your progress as a result we're truly sorry and apologize. This was a mistake on our side.

This patch is a quick fix that removes the Cloud Save conflict, but we'll still need to make further changes to the save files. There should not be any more conflicts, and progress shouldn't be lost.

A new patch with a full rework of the save system will come in hopefully a few days.