A New Build is OUT - Patch 1.1.00 - Codename: Voracious

Hey everyone,

the new update is here, and with it comes a free DLC Companion! Note that all the features and changes are automatically accessed via the update, while the Undead chef Vorax is available by downloading the new DLC for free. Now let’s see in a bit more detail what each of these additions bring. As ever, you can find the detailed patch notes at the end of the page.

Companion: Vorax

First and foremost, the update brings a new free DLC, which adds a new Companion to the game: the garrulous Undead cook called Vorax. You will find that Vorax is a good fit for almost any comitatus, bringing perks to the table such as his Deputy role Supercargo, as well as his cooking during camping and combat Skills that make him a great support fighter. He comes with his own, expansive Loyalty quest chain, which involves a cooking challenge as well as a less gleeful delve in his dark past.

Initiative Track Changes

To grant more immediate agency to the player during combat and to brush things up for increased visual clarity, we’ve adjusted combat design so that changes to Initiative will take effect from the active moment when they occur. Furthermore, downed and stunned characters will now show up in the Initiative order, along with new visual adjustments that show their diminished state.

Key Bindings

Responding to your requests, we have added key bindings to this update. From now on, you will be able to find customizable bindings in the menu – you may assign up to two bindings for each action.

Now let's jump into the patch details:

Important Note: Considering the extent of the improvements, there is little to no chance that we broke nothing in the process. Assume that we did not want to make anyone's life harder. If you see something amiss, please flag it to us using the usual channels, like the inbuilt reporting tool (F1 button), forums, and our Discord server.

Patch 1.1.00 - Codename: Voracious

New Content :gift:

New Companion: Vorax with his own Loyalty quest-chain, combat Skills, and abilities

User Interface Improvements :pencil:

Passenger details UI was changed in the mansio, we streamlined the representation of information

Key bindings were added to the options menu

Selection skirts are now in front of characters instead of behind them

UI tooltips (such as Codex or Journal) now pop up in Settlements, too

Added Equipment and Gear drag&drop highlights

Equipment will automatically unequipped when a requirement is no longer met

New Initiative order animations have been added

Crew change list on CampUI will not cut off longer texts

Further improvements to the Game Log

Drag & Drop sound effects were added for character portraits, as well as highlights for Equipment and Gear

Now you can turn on/off Crew Combat and Companion Combat animations separately

Various fixes for ultrawide screens

Game Log now indicates if Equipment is unequipped automatically and specifies the reason

Added option to turn Ambience and Narration on/off

Bug Fixes :bug:

Fixed the bug causing Outriders to dismount in case of maximum Cargo

Maximum Cargo will no longer exceed 600 on the UI

Anomalies with resolution changes have been fixed

The position of Conflagration’s circle has been fixed

Companion selection now filters Deputies in Event choices

Fixed a UI-wide related bug that resulted in the vagrus being kicked out of a settlement sometimes

Various Achievement fixes

Taunt Skills are now working as intended

Fixed the bug causing Hireling Loyalty changes being listed in the Game Log

Known Issues:

Companion Combat performance drops

Escort Task-related anomalies

The occasional disappearance of sliders from Equipment and Item lists

Coming Up Next

UI improvements and bug fixes

Free note-taking feature on the Chart and in the Journal

LudoNarraCon

A final piece of good news: Vagrus will be taking part in the LudoNarraCon promotion and sale, so between May 5ht and 10th you will be able to purchase the game for the largest discount yet!

Stay tuned and conquer the wasteland!

- The Lost Pilgrims Team

If you like Vagrus, please consider sharing our pages and posts with your friends through your favorite social media channel(s). It is much appreciated!

Fig | Website | Youtube | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Patreon | Discord