Player-Feedback Patch: Fixes & Improvements

Build 8684679 · Last edited 5 May 2022 – 14:46:19 UTC by Wendy

Changelog

Improved sound effects on-hit.

Added multiple hover-tooltips so you don't have to remember as much.

Multiple optimization fixes for certain encounter locations!

Updated tutorial popups to be easier to understand!

Minor ability and loot-drop tweaks!

Typos fixed

We're planning to push a ton of polishing and updates in the coming days as things are caught and found! If you would like to help, we are always happily sitting in the discord to discuss, take feedback, or fix issues you encounter!

The Future

All that aside; check out the previous announcement to learn about the new features we're planning to build now after release!

If you join the discord, you can become a part of shaping the future of this awesome RPG!

Other than that, adventure onwards and I hope you enjoy the journey towards Yaengard, just like the thousand other adventurers who have waited for so long!

Let your adventure continue,

Will

