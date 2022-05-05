Update 6: A New Home

Hello everyone,

We’re excited to release our 6th major Update. This one is heavily fan-focused. We have revamped and improved the homebase, introducing one of the most player-requested features: a place to try out your weapons!

New Homebase

Our latest update will bring some fresh air into your homebase. We've added a whole shooting range section with tons of small utility options and weapon racks to help you keep track of what weapons you've already found and how much you've used them. Here is a list of all the new features in the homebase:

Shooting Range

Enemy Spawner: Test out your weapons on your favorite mean robot

Weapon Spawner: Try out all the weapons you’ve unlocked and which ones you are still missing

Shooting Minigame: Test out your skills

Leaderboard Trophies

Achievement Trophies

This is our first major improvement to the homebase but it won’t be the last. We still have many ideas to explore (more minigames?). We look forward to your feedback on the homebase itself but also the weapons and how they feel. With each update we continue to improve, balance and refine our weapons.

Make sure to also check out our trailer about the new homebase:



New Level Content

We’ve been working on new level content for a while. We were hoping to make it a part of today’s update, but the scope of the new area became too large. We will keep working on it and make sure it’s working smoothly before releasing it. It will now form the core of Update 7. This next update is tentatively scheduled for release in July.

In the meantime for this update, we’ve continued to update existing rooms in the Mines with new variations and randomizations. Finally, here’s a small sneak peek of the upcoming area for Update 7:

Improvements and Fixes

Since our last update we've continued to tackle player-reported bugs one after the other and made many other improvements to the game. Here is a list of all the major new features and bug fixes:

Reworked the homebase with new rooms and unlockables

Updated the spread of shotgun type weapons to be more precise at longer ranges

Fixed level geometry issues and adjusted some room layouts

Updated the Burstfire Handgun Model

Added ramps to better transition between rooms

Adjusted the sniper rifle scope

Fixed a bug with impassable broken walls

Fixed a bug with levels generating broken layouts

Updated the grenadier class description

Fixed bugs with sticky grenades being stuck to the player

Fixed a bug with the industrial level music not playing correctly

Adjusted the size of health kits when holstered

Adjusted the height of the palettes in the final boss arena

Fixed a few chips that had broken translations

Fixed a bug where explosions would sometimes push you through walls

The death screen now properly credits “falling” as cause of death when falling down the level elevator shaft

Fixed a bug with gears that could not be picked up properly

Fixed a bug where the industrial area would sometimes not load properly when playing as sniper

Fixed a bug where the cluster grenade would not count towards grenadier class progression

Fixed an issue with text not being portrayed properly on the scoreboard

Fixed a bug with the tooltip from a fuel cell popping up while the fuel cell was in your inventory

We hope you enjoy the latest update and are always happy to hear your feedback. As always, you can find our roadmap here.

Cheers,

Salmi Games