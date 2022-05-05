Legend Bowl - Hotfix (May 5, 2022)

We've released a super minor patch to fix a couple of items from player feedback. This is a follow-up to yesterday's release. Enjoy!

Fixed draft ticker border color issue.

Fixed issue where some settings would not get set to their correct default values.

Injury frequency bumped down a small amount.

Updated code to work with both steam and drm free builds.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

Patch Version 1.0.2.5