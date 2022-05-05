'Trenches' Game Update V.1.2.7 - 05/05/22

Share · View all patches · Build 8684513 · Last edited 5 May 2022 – 15:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Hello everybody! I hope you are all doing well.

Mostly this small update is related to optimization and performance changes, which will be focused on mostly in these couple of days - this update is for some performance and optimization changes.

Game Patch: V1.2.7 is now live!

I would like to thank you as always for your support, suggestions and feedback.

Some optimization changes have been made.

Fixed some minor bug issues that was causing FPS drops.

Decreased the FOV to have a better performance.

Some models, audios have been compressed.

Created a feature where some objects will be disabled if far away from player, to save space.

Models have been re-worked and made to have lower space as this was effecting performance.

All updates apply to both the normal game mode and the no jumpscare game mode.

Reduce the file size once again and many necessary things were deleted and saved.

Thank you again for your support. Keep the feedbacks and suggestions coming! Good day.