Patch 3.0.1 is now live!

General changes and fixes:

• Voice Chat - disabled everywhere except the assembled Team of friends in Steam to reduce toxicity in the game. We will continue to look for ways to reduce toxicity in the game, as well as implement new ways of communication between players

• Text Chat - text chat will now be available only after the match, in the results window

• Save Files - completely disabled Steam Cloud, because of which there was a possible loss of saves

• Isaac - fixed that in some skins his face was too oily

• UI Customization - fixed that you could highlight the invisible button to buy a character and spend Propcoins for nothing

Classic Mode:

• Hypnochair - fixed that when a Survivor is placed on a Hypnochair, his camera automatically switches to another Survivor

Keymaster’s Game:

• Legendary Challenge - fixed that challenge progress was sometimes not counted, for example when a player died in the last round before victory

• Maps - increased the number of props on maps

• Props - fixed that sometimes the music doesn't play from props

• Props - added local 2d prop hit sound

• Props - added 2 extra tracks for playing music

• Isaac - replaced first-person hands on the Keymaster's Game skin

• Announcer - fixed that Keymaster could say you lost when you actually won

• UI Hunters - added UI that says who you killed

• UI Gameplay - fixed that some textures could have low resolution

• Small changes and improvements to animations, UI and sounds