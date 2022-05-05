Version 0.9.3 is now live!

Hi everyone! Another overlay for you this time with the Military Overlay Update!

The military now have their own overlay tab similar to the cop and zombie overlay tabs.

With this overlay you can see where military squads are going to drop, and which regions they are currently targeting. In the image above the squad inside the building are moving out to the neighbouring street, so know you can know a little more about how the AI is working behind the scenes. I want to allow the player to be able to set these targets eventually!

Other patch notes:

Military no longer respond to panicked civilians in the way that cops do, they ignore them.

Vsync is now enabled by default. This means that your frame rate will be limited to 30,60 or 120 fps based on your machine so that your GPU won't be stuck running at 100% power 100% of the time. I can add an option if you wish to disable this!

Thanks again everyone and I hope you enjoy the latest content!