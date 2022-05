Share · View all patches · Build 8684117 · Last edited 5 May 2022 – 13:19:12 UTC by Wendy

New Vehicle system has been added. Vehicles can be customized and MetaHumans will automatically pose inside of them.

New Clothing added for the Male and Female MetaHumans.

MacOS update will be large and or may require a full reinstall. We have to revert to an old Metal Shader target for this build.