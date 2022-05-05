One big reveal today before our launch on... Tuesday!

Hello explorers!

5 DAYS LEFT UNTIL THE LAUNCH! We can't believe it's almost finally here! We know that you're all dying to play the game and we at the same time can't wait to see you all play the game and hear what you guys think!

To ease the wait pain a little bit, we have a release trailer for you! It will show some areas and in-game footage of We Were Here Forever, some might look familiar if you've been keeping up with our live-action series...

This is our biggest game with over 12 hours of gameplay and many areas for you to explore!

Be sure to let us know what you think about the trailer here on Steam or in the YouTube comments. And don't be shy to share it with your explorer partner via social media !

We Were Here live-action series

Are you reading this and thinking: "wait what live-action series?" In 'Chronicles of Castle Rock' the stories of Kees Klokkenmaker are being told, someone who lived in the town of Rockbury. Be sure to watch them to have some inside information about his town and Castle Rock, which might come in handy when you play We Were Here Forever. Currently we've released 4 episodes! Watch the latest one after you finish watching our release trailer ;)

See you in 5 days explorers!

_

Yours Forever

_

Total Mayhem Games