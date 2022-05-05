💨 The Big Fan Update 💨

Share · View all patches · Build 8683914 · Last edited 5 May 2022 – 12:46:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!! It's time for a new content update!!

It's big fan blocks!! :O

The Fan Block

Fan blocks apply a directional force to your Zeepkist, and will push it around to where ever the fan is pointing!

You can adjust fan color, range, and force. They can push you away and pull you in!

Fans will help you create massive jumps, upside down levels, and generally all sorts of stuff that's never been possible before!

Changes / Fixes:

Level editor icons for checkpoints

Level editor icons for finishes

Level editor icons for first/third person view switch block

Booster block now has a “Booster Force” option

Gave first/third person blocks a different color

Level start timing should be more consistent between runs

Workshop levels should no longer get updated while racing

Added drift “Particles” for when particles are disabled

Fixed online lobby refresh

Fixed issue where default cosmetics are missing

Fixed a workshop uploader bug

Booster block now has a convex trigger

More debug logs for level loading

More debug logs for leaderboard sorting

New Content:

4 new adventure mode levels

8 new hats

8 new soapboxes

8 new rock/concrete colors

8 new wood colors

4 new leaf colors

2 new metal panel colors

3 fan blocks

4 more rocks of varying sizes

5 new checkpoints

2 new finishes

Trash can dynamic object

Sunflower block

The next update is not 100% decided on yet.

It's very likely going to be a feature update that will add new functionality to the game.

Keep an eye out for updates! ;)

Happy Zeepkist everyone!!