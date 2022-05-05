The Big Fan Update!!
Hello everyone!! It's time for a new content update!!
It's big fan blocks!! :O
The Fan Block
Fan blocks apply a directional force to your Zeepkist, and will push it around to where ever the fan is pointing!
You can adjust fan color, range, and force. They can push you away and pull you in!
Fans will help you create massive jumps, upside down levels, and generally all sorts of stuff that's never been possible before!
Changes / Fixes:
Level editor icons for checkpoints
Level editor icons for finishes
Level editor icons for first/third person view switch block
Booster block now has a “Booster Force” option
Gave first/third person blocks a different color
Level start timing should be more consistent between runs
Workshop levels should no longer get updated while racing
Added drift “Particles” for when particles are disabled
Fixed online lobby refresh
Fixed issue where default cosmetics are missing
Fixed a workshop uploader bug
Booster block now has a convex trigger
More debug logs for level loading
More debug logs for leaderboard sorting
New Content:
4 new adventure mode levels
8 new hats
8 new soapboxes
8 new rock/concrete colors
8 new wood colors
4 new leaf colors
2 new metal panel colors
3 fan blocks
4 more rocks of varying sizes
5 new checkpoints
2 new finishes
Trash can dynamic object
Sunflower block
✨ The Next Update ✨
The next update is not 100% decided on yet.
It's very likely going to be a feature update that will add new functionality to the game.
Keep an eye out for updates! ;)
Happy Zeepkist everyone!!
