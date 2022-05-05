HAPPY CINCO DE MAYO EVERYONE!

First things first, no this is not another seasonal event update. While it would've been cool to add a Cinco Demayo Special to our slowly-growing list of seasonal events, we're currently working on a few bigger things and need all the development hours we can get in order to get them done sooner rather than later.

This week's been pretty crazy as we had one of the game's core subsystems silently fail, which resulted in a plethora of unrelated bug reports. It took a couple of days of trial and error to get to the root of the issue and get it worked out, but we should be good now.

Also, the same steam glitch that took our game offline on 420 returned in force on May 2-3rd, and, once again, made our game unavailable on the Steam Store. Luckily, this time, it wasn't an isolated incident as a lot of AAA titles got hit as well, so the issue got resolved much faster.

WHAT'S NEW

ːws_peaceː Added an optional straight-to-the-point tutorial since some of you really "loved" original ːws_damanː

ːws_peaceː Increased base extract production quantities and added new higher tier press bags and decarb capsules.

ːws_peaceː Fixed all the issues with the Trippy Events. Yes, we know, we said we did it in the last patch, and now we look like a bunch of holes, but the trippy event issues were related to the subsystem failure, as mentioned earlier, and took a total of 3 days to get sorted out.

ːws_peaceː Updated the InfluGram App to give relevant information for those running on Barebones and wondering where the influencers have gone.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the lag caused by the influencers getting ready to do their influencer stuff for the first time when leveling up to level 30.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the bug causing the main menu to fail if an autosave is in progress.

ːws_peaceː Did some other stuff too, but we're not gonna bore you on Cinco De Mayo, you probably have better things to do ːws_damanː

By the way, some people have been freaking out about the game updating multiple times a day. This is mainly because we release minor patches, add-ons, and fixes whenever they're needed or finished.

IT'S KIND OF OUR THING ːws_damanː If this prevents you from enjoying the game. feel free to turn off the "Auto Update" option for Weed Shop 3 and manually update the game whenever you're ready for something new.

COMING UP

Currently, we have a whole bunch of things in progress, and a suggestion list longer than Justice League... Damn that was one long**s movie ːws_damanː However, the main focus right now is on getting the early game progression curve rebalanced and less grindy, and adding the wholesale mechanics to increase the cash flow mid-game so you can afford all the stuff you want sooner.

But for today, we're gonna eat some tequila and drink some dumpster tacosːws_damanː

Stay tuned and have a happy Cinco De Mayo!