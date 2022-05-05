Devblog 20

This update was delayed a bit. I aimed to release a dev blog every week, and obviously failed this time. I will do my best to get back on schedule.

Bankruptcy

The game had no way to handle being in deep debt, which sometimes led to frustration. I added a bankruptcy mechanic to combat this issue. When you are in debt for 1.5 months, you will get a bankruptcy popup that offers to restore your bank balance to 500 coins.

Storage options

I added more options to storage. The cabinets now also have options for what you want to store in them.

On top of that, I also added a fill priority option. This way you can control what storage gets filled first. This should help with creating better kitchen layouts.

Cutting board rework

I reworked the cutting board a little bit. Both visually and functionally. The cutting board should now auto-rotate towards the most optimal cutting position for the chef that is trying to use it.

Work in progress

One reason that this update was delayed is that I struggled with implementing a new feature that didn’t make it into this update, but will be added in later updates. This is the option to limit where chefs can walk.

It might seem like a small feature, but I that it believe can have a big impact on the game. It would allow for multiple kitchens and more creative and elaborate kitchen layouts.

The reason that I struggled with this feature is because it turned out to be really overpowered. I figured that improving the default efficiency of chefs would make this feature less powerful in comparison. But improving the pathfinding is a really tough problem. I did make some good progress in figuring out solutions, but it will require some more time.

Bugs, Balance and QOL